Gujarat: 2 laborers burned alive inside vehicle over ₹30,000 dispute
What's the story
In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Amreli district, two farm laborers were burned alive inside their vehicle over what police suspect was a monetary dispute relating to the purchase of the vehicle. The victims, Ravi Badhel (16) and Nitin Pachaya (21), both hailing from Madhya Pradesh, were sleeping in a pickup van parked at a farm when the attack occurred. The accused allegedly poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze.
Payment dispute
Suspected monetary dispute led to tragic incident
The police have arrested two suspects, including the alleged main accused, Vinod Dodiyar.
The other suspect is his relative Raju Dodiyar.
The police said the vehicle in question was bought by Vinod from one Riteshsinh on installments. Although he had made partial payments, ₹30,000 remained unpaid.
Riteshsinh then reportedly handed over the possession of the vehicle to Kamlesh Badhel, father of one of the deceased.
Case details
Vinod became furious over vehicle being kept with Kamlesh
When Vinod demanded the return of the vehicle or the refund of the money he had paid, Riteshsinh refused both demands.
"An outstanding balance...had remained unpaid. Angry that Baghel had taken possession of the vehicle, the accused conspired to set it on fire, an act that resulted in the deaths of two people," an official said, adding that further probe is underway.
Arrest and investigation
Accused first filled petrol in their motorcycle
Police suspect that the dispute led Vinod and Raju to target the vehicle, not knowing or ignoring that two people were sleeping inside.
"As part of the alleged premeditated plan, the accused first filled petrol in their motorcycle at a fuel station some distance from the crime scene," police said.
They then transferred petrol from their motorcycle's tank into small cans and sprinkled it inside and outside before setting it on fire.