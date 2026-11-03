Gujarat: 2 laborers burned alive inside vehicle over ₹30,000 dispute 

The police have arrested two suspects, including the alleged main accused, Vinod Dodiyar.

The other suspect is his relative Raju Dodiyar.

The police said the vehicle in question was bought by Vinod from one Riteshsinh on installments. Although he had made partial payments, ₹30,000 remained unpaid.

Riteshsinh then reportedly handed over the possession of the vehicle to Kamlesh Badhel, father of one of the deceased.