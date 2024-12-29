Summarize Simplifying... In short Four workers tragically lost their lives in Gujarat after inhaling toxic gas at a chemical plant.

The incident took place on Saturday night

Gujarat: 4 dead after inhaling toxic gas at chemical unit

04:33 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story Four workers at a chemical plant in Dahej, Bharuch district, Gujarat, died after inhaling toxic gas. The incident took place around 10:00pm on Saturday at the CMS plant of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL). The workers fell unconscious after fumes leaked from a pipe on the ground floor and were immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bharuch.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, three of the workers died around 3:00am on Sunday, while the fourth one succumbed at 6:00am. Dahej police station inspector BM Patidar confirmed these details. He said, "The incident occurred at around 10:00pm when the four workers fell unconscious due to gas leakage from the pipe passing through the ground floor of the company's CMS plant."

The bodies of the deceased workers have been sent for postmortem examinations. An investigation into the cause of the gas leak at the chemical plant is underway. The plant has a mixture of methyl chloride, CT chloroform, and hydrogen chloride vapour. Meanwhile, the deceased have been identified as Rajesh Magnadia, 48, Mahesh Nandlal, 25, Suchitkumar Prasad, 29, and Mudrika Thakor Yadav, 29.