Gujarat: 7 killed in truck-Eeco vehicle collision
India
A serious crash in Valasad, Gujarat claimed seven lives after a truck and an eco vehicle collided.
Five people died instantly, while two more passed away at the hospital.
It's a tough reminder of how dangerous roads can be.
Investigation underway
Authorities responded quickly, sending the bodies for post-mortem and starting an investigation to figure out what happened.
Photos from the scene show just how severe it was—a red truck off-road with its cargo scattered, and a blue car crushed underneath.
Debris everywhere points to a high-impact collision, highlighting why road safety and stricter traffic rules matter.