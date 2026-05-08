Gujarat achieves 90% HPV vaccination coverage among eligible teenage girls
Gujarat has managed to vaccinate 90% of eligible teenage girls against HPV in under three months, a big win for public health.
The campaign, launched on February 28, reached about 500,000 teens across more than 2,200 centers statewide.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya credited Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership and added, "Not a single case of serious side effects has been reported due to the vaccination, which proves that the vaccine is 100% safe."
Gujarat used Gardasil-4 by MSD India
The state used Gardasil-4 (by MSD India), which protects against the main HPV types that cause cervical cancer.
Vaccines were made easily available at hospitals and health centers everywhere, so no matter where you live in Gujarat, you could get your shot.
This push is part of the national program to help prevent cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases among eligible teenage girls.