Gujarat achieves 90% HPV vaccination coverage among eligible teenage girls

Gujarat used Gardasil-4 by MSD India

The state used Gardasil-4 (by MSD India), which protects against the main HPV types that cause cervical cancer.

Vaccines were made easily available at hospitals and health centers everywhere, so no matter where you live in Gujarat, you could get your shot.

This push is part of the national program to help prevent cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases among eligible teenage girls.