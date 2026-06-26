Gujarat AI flagged 167,446 and child tracking brought back 90,212
Gujarat is fighting school dropouts with some smart tech.
In 2025, their AI-powered early warning system flagged 167,446 students who might leave school, and helped them stay.
Plus, the state managed to bring back 90,212 children who had already dropped out, thanks to its child tracking system.
Gujarat AI alerts teachers for support
The AI checks things like age, gender, disabilities, grades, and attendance to spot students at risk.
When it finds someone struggling, teachers get alerts so they can step in early.
The child tracking system links up with this process for extra support from classes one through eight.
Gujarat aims for universal school completion
The government wants every child to finish school: no exceptions.
By using data and acting fast when a student needs help, Gujarat hopes to make dropping out a thing of the past.