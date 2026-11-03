Gujarat and Tamil Nadu derailments disrupt rail services and travel
Rail services were hit hard on Monday after two separate derailments, one in Gujarat and another in Tamil Nadu.
In Gujarat, a freight train went off the tracks near Dhedela, delaying two Delhi-bound trains.
Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur district, seven empty coaches rolled away unattended and derailed after traveling nearly six kilometers.
Both incidents led to emergency safety measures and significant travel disruptions.
No injuries as crews clear tracks
The Gujarat derailment involved an empty freight train heading to Madhya Pradesh; thankfully, no one was hurt, and restoration work started right away.
In Tamil Nadu, quick action by railway staff stopped incoming trains from Bengaluru just in time, preventing any accidents on the busy Bengaluru-Chennai route.
Cleanup crews moved fast to clear the tracks and get services back on track.