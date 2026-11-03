Gujarat ATS arrests Salim Dola after 438.64cr mephedrone seizure
India
Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad has taken charge of Salim Dola, a big name in the drug world, after a huge ₹438.64 crore mephedrone seizure.
Dola was caught in Istanbul in April 2026 thanks to an Interpol Red Notice from India, and was brought back to India within days.
He was lodged in a Mumbai jail when the Gujarat ATS took him into custody on October 31.
Salim Dola linked to Sindhrot seizure
Dola's shady history goes all the way back to the 1990s with ties to Iqbal Mirchi.
He's known for sneaking drugs into legal shipments and is now linked to the 2022 Sindhrot case, where 87.728kg of mephedrone was found during a raid.
Since 2022, his name has surfaced in around 10 more cases across Mumbai, Thane, Vasai, Bhopal, and Gujarat, hoping to uncover everyone involved.