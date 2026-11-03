Gujarat ATS arrests Salim Dola after 438.64cr mephedrone seizure

Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad has taken charge of Salim Dola, a big name in the drug world, after a huge ₹438.64 crore mephedrone seizure.

Dola was caught in Istanbul in April 2026 thanks to an Interpol Red Notice from India, and was brought back to India within days.

He was lodged in a Mumbai jail when the Gujarat ATS took him into custody on October 31.