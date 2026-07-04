Gujarat: 8 men linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM arrested
What's the story
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested eight people for their alleged links with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The arrests were made in a coordinated operation across several districts of Gujarat, including Banaskantha, Patan, and Navsari. The operation also extended to Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. The accused are believed to be part of an active sleeper module that was working to set up a strong terror network in Gujarat.
Age profile
Accused operated from madrassas, educational institutes
The arrested persons are mostly aged between 18 and 40 years. Some of them were operating from religious and educational institutions such as the Jamia Abul Hasan Madrasa in Patan and Jamia Rahmaniya Khambhiya in Navsari. Security agencies suspect these places were being used to radicalize youth and carry out logistics for their activities.
Legal proceedings
ATS registers case under UAPA
The ATS has registered a case against the accused under Sections 13, 17, 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967. These sections deal with unlawful activities, terror funding, conspiracy, and membership of a banned organization. They have also been charged under Sections 148 and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Custody details
Accused in police custody
All eight accused have been remanded to 14 days of police custody for further investigation. The arrests mark a major breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and the establishment of a strong terror network in Gujarat. The ATS is continuing its probe into this case to uncover more details about the accused's activities and their plans.