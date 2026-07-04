The arrests were made in Gujarat and MP

Gujarat: 8 men linked to Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM arrested

By Snehil Singh 11:53 am Jul 04, 202611:53 am

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The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested eight people for their alleged links with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The arrests were made in a coordinated operation across several districts of Gujarat, including Banaskantha, Patan, and Navsari. The operation also extended to Dewas in Madhya Pradesh. The accused are believed to be part of an active sleeper module that was working to set up a strong terror network in Gujarat.