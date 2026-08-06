Gujarat bans analog paneer cheese and butter after safety tests
Gujarat just banned the production, sale, and even storage of analog paneer, cheese, and butter: those imitation dairy products often made using vegetable oils, starches and other non-dairy ingredients.
Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the move comes after tests showed several of these products didn't meet food safety standards.
The ban kicks in right away for all restaurants, hotels, dairy parlors, supermarkets, caterers and traders.
Businesses face Food Safety Act action
If businesses ignore the ban, they could attract legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Gujarat's not alone here: Maharashtra recently prohibited fake dairy, while Chhattisgarh had earlier imposed restrictions.
All these steps follow FSSAI guidelines to make sure non-dairy substitutes are labeled honestly so people know what they're really eating.