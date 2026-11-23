Gujarat bans caste-identifying displays on private vehicles from November 17
Gujarat has prohibited the display of caste-identifying words, signs, figures or text on private vehicles, except where permitted by the state government through a general or special order.
The rule kicked in on November 17, 2026, under the updated Motor Vehicles Rules.
This covers any type of private vehicle, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, busses and trucks.
Gujarat says amendment clarifies display rules
The state says the amendment will bring greater clarity to the regulations governing what can and cannot be displayed on vehicles.
The amendment process started back in June, and since nobody objected, it's now official: vehicle displays should be about you, not your caste.