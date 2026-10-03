Gujarat becomes 2nd state after Uttarakhand to adopt UCC

Marriage registration is now a must for everyone, and polygamy is banned. There are strict penalties if anyone tries child marriage.

Women get equal rights to property and inheritance.

If you're in a live-in relationship, you'll need to register it, or risk a fine of up to ₹10,000 or three months in jail.

Plus, if either partner is under 21, the guardian or the parents of the person would be notified.

Scheduled tribes aren't included here, so their traditional customs stay protected.