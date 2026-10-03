Gujarat becomes 2nd state after Uttarakhand to adopt UCC
Gujarat is now the second state in India (after Uttarakhand) to bring in a Uniform Civil Code, or UCC.
This new law, which received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on September 17, 2026, and was made official in a gazette notification published on Thursday, sets one set of rules for things like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and even live-in relationships, regardless of religion.
Gujarat UCC mandates marriage registration
Marriage registration is now a must for everyone, and polygamy is banned. There are strict penalties if anyone tries child marriage.
Women get equal rights to property and inheritance.
If you're in a live-in relationship, you'll need to register it, or risk a fine of up to ₹10,000 or three months in jail.
Plus, if either partner is under 21, the guardian or the parents of the person would be notified.
Scheduled tribes aren't included here, so their traditional customs stay protected.