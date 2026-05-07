Gujarat chemists to join nationwide protest against online drug sales
Over 35,000 medical shops in Gujarat will be closed on May 20, as part of a nationwide protest by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD).
Chemists say selling medicines online isn't just illegal; it also puts small local shops at risk and makes it easier for people to misuse prescription drugs.
Jaswant Patel cites online fake prescriptions
Jaswant Patel, who leads the state chemist group, pointed out that some strong medicines are being bought online using fake prescriptions, even under names like the chief minister and president.
He's also worried that big discounts from online sellers threaten small traders' survival.
The courts are still figuring out what rules should apply here, but for now, chemists across Gujarat are joining the strike to make their voices heard.