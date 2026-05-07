Gujarat chemists to join nationwide protest against online drug sales

Jaswant Patel cites online fake prescriptions

Jaswant Patel, who leads the state chemist group, pointed out that some strong medicines are being bought online using fake prescriptions, even under names like the chief minister and president.

He's also worried that big discounts from online sellers threaten small traders' survival.

The courts are still figuring out what rules should apply here, but for now, chemists across Gujarat are joining the strike to make their voices heard.