Gujarat cities back CJP 'Sansad Chalo' as Delhi rallies swell
India
On Monday, cities across Gujarat saw protests supporting the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s Sansad Chalo march in Delhi.
Demonstrators called out exam leaks and other education issues, showing solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
Even heavy rain couldn't stop thousands from gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where security was tight.
Students detained in Ahmedabad protests
Police detained protesters in Ahmedabad for assembling without permission, while similar rallies popped up in Surat, Junagadh, and Bhavnagar.
Many wore CJP T-shirts and held banners backing Wangchuk.
One detained student said, "While rapists are roaming scot free, students like us are being jailed," highlighting frustration over the crackdown on young people demanding change.