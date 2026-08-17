Gujarat constable Ramgar Mohangar Gosai resigns, vows barefoot till 2029
India
A Gujarat Police constable stationed at Adesar Police Station in East Kutch, Gandhidham, Ramgar Mohangar Gosai, has resigned, saying he wants to support the Modi government and the Sangh and will not wear footwear until Modi returns to power in 2029.
In a video message, Gosai said he was inspired by recent protests in Delhi and Modi's youth-focused decisions.
Gosai calls quitting moral duty
Gosai shared that he will renounce wearing any footwear until Modi returns to power in 2029, calling it his personal promise.
Despite working hard to land his government job, he described quitting as a moral calling to counter the anti-government narrative and stand by his support for the Modi government and the Sangh.