Gujarat cop jailed for being drunk while guarding PM Modi's brother

How the court handled it

Fast forward to January 21, 2026: after hearing from 12 witnesses and reviewing forensic evidence showing Parmar's blood alcohol level at 0.0747% (well above the allowed 0.05%), the judge sentenced him to one year in jail and a ₹1,000 fine.

The court called it a clear-cut case and stressed that such behavior can't be taken lightly, especially by those meant to uphold the law.