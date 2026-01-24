Gujarat cop jailed for being drunk while guarding PM Modi's brother
India
Back in 2016, Gujarat constable Lakshmansinh Parmar was caught drunk while on duty at the Ahmedabad home of Somabhai Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother.
A surprise inspection led to his arrest after he was found in an inebriated condition—a serious breach, especially given Gujarat's strict prohibition laws.
How the court handled it
Fast forward to January 21, 2026: after hearing from 12 witnesses and reviewing forensic evidence showing Parmar's blood alcohol level at 0.0747% (well above the allowed 0.05%), the judge sentenced him to one year in jail and a ₹1,000 fine.
The court called it a clear-cut case and stressed that such behavior can't be taken lightly, especially by those meant to uphold the law.