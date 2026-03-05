Gujarat courts evacuated after bomb threat; hoax email likely
Six district courts across Gujarat—including Vadodara—were evacuated on Tuesday after receiving bomb threat emails.
The Vadodara email claimed that 19 bombs or IEDs were planted and would go off by lunchtime, while a Valsad email claimed 19 IEDs would blast before afternoon namaz; the Vadodara email also criticized a Tamil Nadu court judgment.
Police teams, bomb squads, and cyber experts rushed in to search the premises.
Nothing suspicious found
After thorough checks at Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, police reported nothing suspicious, while a thorough search was still underway in Mehsana.
This comes just weeks after 34 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received similar hoax threats.
While everyone was safe this time too, these fake alerts have kept security teams on their toes.