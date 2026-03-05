Gujarat courts evacuated after bomb threat; hoax email likely

Nothing suspicious found

After thorough checks at Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, police reported nothing suspicious, while a thorough search was still underway in Mehsana.

This comes just weeks after 34 schools in Ahmedabad and Vadodara received similar hoax threats.

While everyone was safe this time too, these fake alerts have kept security teams on their toes.