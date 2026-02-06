Gujarat: Dalit student ends life over 'casteist slur' in college
Jay Vijaykumar Patil, a 19-year-old Dalit student at Dinsha Patel Nursing College in Kheda district, Gujarat, allegedly took the extreme step on Monday.
In his note, he wrote that 'madam is blaming me without proof' and denied making ridiculing remarks.
Police have filed an FIR against the principal, three teachers, and an aide from Dinsha Patel Nursing College for abetment to suicide and under the SC/ST Act.
Family demands justice, says son was unfairly treated
Patil's family says he was unfairly singled out by staff without any formal complaint, which left him deeply distressed. They're demanding accountability for what happened.
The case is now being handled by the SC-ST cell's Deputy Superintendent of Police.