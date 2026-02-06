Gujarat: Dalit student ends life over 'casteist slur' in college India Feb 06, 2026

Jay Vijaykumar Patil, a 19-year-old Dalit student at Dinsha Patel Nursing College in Kheda district, Gujarat, allegedly took the extreme step on Monday.

In his note, he wrote that 'madam is blaming me without proof' and denied making ridiculing remarks.

Police have filed an FIR against the principal, three teachers, and an aide from Dinsha Patel Nursing College for abetment to suicide and under the SC/ST Act.