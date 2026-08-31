Gujarat extends tobacco gutkha and pan masala ban to 2027
India
Gujarat just extended its ban on gutkha and pan masala with tobacco or nicotine for another year, so, no making, selling, or storing these products until at least September 2027.
This move is all about keeping people healthier and cutting down on harmful substances.
Gujarat cites cancer risk, enforces ban
Gutkha and similar products can cause cancer, which is why Gujarat's been strict since 2012.
Break the rules, and you'll face legal action.
While tackling public health, the state's also pushing for growth in tech and green industries; next up is the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in January 2027, focused on shaping a future that's both innovative and sustainable.