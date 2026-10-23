Gujarat faces scheduled power cuts as demand reaches 29,822 megawatts
India
Gujarat is dealing with scheduled power cuts just as Diwali preparations heat up, with electricity demand reaching an all-time high of 29,822 megawatts, up 36.6% from last year.
Industries like textiles are feeling the pinch, and daily consumption has jumped to 574 million units.
Gujarat brings in coal and power
The surge comes from hotter weather (thanks to a weak monsoon), more air conditioners running, and factories working overtime for the festive season. Farming needs are also up.
Since Gujarat relies heavily on solar power (which drops off after sunset), there is extra strain in the evenings.
The government is bringing in more coal and power from outside and planning bigger battery storage to help balance things out during peak hours.