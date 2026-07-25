Gujarat floods leave 35 dead, 7,000 rescued, 42,000 displaced
Gujarat has been hit hard by sudden floods, with 35 lives lost over the last two days, mostly in Valsad and Navsari.
More than 7,000 people were rescued, and about 42,000 had to leave their homes for safer ground.
Now that the water is finally going down, teams are checking out the damage to houses, crops, and roads.
Multiagency rescue evacuates 14,000 in Navsari
Rescue operations have been massive: NDRF and SDRF teams worked alongside the Army, the Coast Guard, and local swimmers.
In Navsari alone, 14,000 people were moved to safety and shrimp farmers had to be airlifted out.
Relief work is already underway in Valsad with cash aid coming soon.
Meanwhile, there's still a heavy rain alert for parts of Gujarat like Vav-Tharad and Patan; authorities are keeping extra teams on standby just in case things get rough again.