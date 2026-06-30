Gujarat forest department captures 30 lions after 2 fatal attacks
After two tragic lion attacks in Gujarat, the forest department stepped in and captured 30 lions from areas where conflicts have been rising.
Most of these big cats were released back into the wild, but five to six suspected man-eaters are being closely watched for now.
The rescues focused on Mahuva, Bagasara, Khambha, and Rajula.
Experts warn against hasty captures
The recent attacks (a young man and a five-year-old boy lost their lives) sparked protests against the forest department.
While people are demanding safety, wildlife experts warn that capturing too many lions or moving them around without proper planning could actually make things worse for both people and animals.
As wildlife photographer and lion expert Bhushan Pandya puts it, solving this needs a scientific approach instead of quick fixes.