Gujarat forest department captures 30 lions after 2 fatal attacks India Jun 30, 2026

After two tragic lion attacks in Gujarat, the forest department stepped in and captured 30 lions from areas where conflicts have been rising.

Most of these big cats were released back into the wild, but five to six suspected man-eaters are being closely watched for now.

The rescues focused on Mahuva, Bagasara, Khambha, and Rajula.