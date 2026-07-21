Gujarat forest officer Vikas Desai dies pursuing khair wood smugglers
India
Vikas Desai, a 32-year-old forest officer, died on Monday in Gujarat while pursuing a vehicle smuggling banned khair wood.
The chase ended tragically near the Songadh checkpoint when Desai's car crashed into the smuggler's vehicle, which had already collided with a parked trailer.
One of the smugglers also lost his life in the accident.
Barricades breached, driver caught, logs seized
Desai and his team had set up barricades after a tipoff, but the smugglers broke through and sped off.
The driver fled but was caught later; police seized khair wood logs and are investigating others involved.
Gujarat's forest minister called Desai's dedication "a source of inspiration," remembering him as someone who truly cared about protecting nature.