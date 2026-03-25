Gujarat government is pretending to spend money, says CAG report

Over 4,200 spending certificates stuck since 2001-02

The audit also found over 4,200 spending certificates stuck since 2001-02, covering a massive ₹7,431 crore.

Money was often labeled as "utilized" just because it was transferred to an agency, even if it wasn't spent or got sent back.

Plus, hundreds of crores are still lying idle in banks against the rules.

The CAG says Gujarat needs to seriously tighten up how it handles public funds.