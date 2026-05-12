Gujarat Governor launches Lok Bhavan initiative to conserve fuel India May 12, 2026

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat just rolled out the Gujarat Lok Bhavan Initiative to help tackle the global fuel crunch and cut government spending.

Forget helicopters and flights: he's switching to busses and trains for state travel, and his security convoy is getting trimmed down too.

State universities will now have a weekly Combustion Engine-Free day, where everyone's encouraged to cycle, use electric vehicles, or hop on public transport.

There's even a push to cut edible oil use by 10%.