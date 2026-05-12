Gujarat Governor launches Lok Bhavan initiative to conserve fuel
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat just rolled out the Gujarat Lok Bhavan Initiative to help tackle the global fuel crunch and cut government spending.
Forget helicopters and flights: he's switching to busses and trains for state travel, and his security convoy is getting trimmed down too.
State universities will now have a weekly Combustion Engine-Free day, where everyone's encouraged to cycle, use electric vehicles, or hop on public transport.
There's even a push to cut edible oil use by 10%.
Gujarat Governor ties savings to self-reliance
At a meeting with senior officials, Devvrat stressed that these steps are all about economic discipline and supporting India's self-reliance.
In his words, "Every drop of fuel and every rupee saved is a contribution to India's self-reliance."
He also wants government vehicles used only when truly necessary, so no more unnecessary official rides.