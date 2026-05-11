Gujarat group: at least 6 dead in Chamba crash
India
A road trip turned tragic for a group from Gujarat when their SUV fell into a 300-meter-deep gorge on the Lohru-Dalhousie road in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.
At least six people lost their lives, while four others were injured and quickly taken to a local hospital.
Himachal CM Sukhu offers support
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu shared his grief online, saying his heart was "deeply anguished" and sending support to the families.
Sadly, this isn't the first time: just last April, another accident on these hilly roads claimed three tourist lives.
Steep slopes and sharp turns here keep making driving risky.