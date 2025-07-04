Gujarat HC begins contempt proceedings against man
In a surprising moment during a virtual Gujarat High Court session, Abdul Samad joined the proceedings from his toilet on June 20—clearly visible on the livestream.
The court, led by Justices AS Supehia and RT Vachhani, saw this as disrespectful and harmful to its dignity.
Footage quickly made rounds on social media, leading the court to start contempt proceedings against Samad under the Contempt of Courts Act.
Court asks for report before next hearing
After verifying Samad's identity, the court called for a report before the next hearing and highlighted that disorderly conduct in livestreamed cases needs better control.
They even suggested pausing livestreams if things get out of hand.
To keep virtual sessions professional, the IT Registrar has been asked to recommend tech fixes so similar incidents don't happen again.