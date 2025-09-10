Ngidi has been ruled out of the ENG T20I series (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Lungi Ngidi ruled out of England T20I series: Here's why

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the T20 International (T20I) series against England. The news comes in ahead of the 1st T20I between the two sides in Cardiff. Ngidi suffered a right hamstring strain. He sustained the injury during training on Tuesday. As per reports, subsequent scans confirmed its extent. Ngidi is set to return home on Thursday.