Lungi Ngidi ruled out of England T20I series: Here's why
What's the story
South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the T20 International (T20I) series against England. The news comes in ahead of the 1st T20I between the two sides in Cardiff. Ngidi suffered a right hamstring strain. He sustained the injury during training on Tuesday. As per reports, subsequent scans confirmed its extent. Ngidi is set to return home on Thursday.
Information
Burger named as his replacement
Nandre Burger has been named as Ngidi's replacement in the series. He is set to join the Proteas squad ahead of the second T20I in Manchester.
Do you know?
Ngidi averages 15.68 against England in T20Is
In 50 T20I matches, Ngidi has collected 70 scalps for SA at 21.45. He owns two four-fers and a fifer. 19 of his wickets have come against England from 9 matches at 15.68. He owns one fifer against England.