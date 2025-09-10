Shivam Dube registers his 2nd three-fer in T20Is: Key stats

Bowling

3 scalps for medium pacer Dube

Dube was introduced in the 11th over of UAE's innings. He dismissed Asif Khan off the 3rd ball in the over. A scrambled seam ball moved away and the batsman edged the same behind. Dhruv Parashar was trapped LBW in his next over. The ball kept low and Dhruv was struck. Junaid Siddique's attempted big hit handed Dube his 3rd scalp that very over.