Shivam Dube registers his 2nd three-fer in T20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube impressed with the ball in his hand versus UAE during Match 2 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. Dube, who was amongst the six bowlers used by India, collected three wickets. He helped India bowl UAE out for 57 in 13.1 overs. India then won the Group A contest by 9 wickets in 4.3 overs.
Bowling
3 scalps for medium pacer Dube
Dube was introduced in the 11th over of UAE's innings. He dismissed Asif Khan off the 3rd ball in the over. A scrambled seam ball moved away and the batsman edged the same behind. Dhruv Parashar was trapped LBW in his next over. The ball kept low and Dhruv was struck. Junaid Siddique's attempted big hit handed Dube his 3rd scalp that very over.
Information
A look at his stats
Dube managed 3/4 from 2 overs. The right-arm medium pacer has raced to 16 wickets from 36 T20Is. This is now his best bowling figures. He averages 28.06. His only other three-fer (3/30) came against Bangladesh.