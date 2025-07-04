Meghalaya man jailed for voyeurism

TL;DR

Judge made it clear that invading someone's privacy is serious

The special POCSO court, led by Judge B Joshi, handed down the sentence along with a ₹1,000 fine.

The judge made it clear that invading someone's privacy is serious and deserves strict punishment.

This case highlights how laws like IPC 354C are there to protect individuals' privacy, while the POCSO Act specifically protects minors from being watched or recorded without their consent.