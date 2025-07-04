Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Meghalaya man jailed for voyeurism
A man in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills has been sentenced to one year in jail after he was caught peeking into a bathroom while a girl was bathing back in December 2019.
He was found guilty under IPC section 354C and the POCSO Act, which are laws meant to protect people—especially minors—from sexual offenses like voyeurism.
TL;DR
The special POCSO court, led by Judge B Joshi, handed down the sentence along with a ₹1,000 fine.
The judge made it clear that invading someone's privacy is serious and deserves strict punishment.
This case highlights how laws like IPC 354C are there to protect individuals' privacy, while the POCSO Act specifically protects minors from being watched or recorded without their consent.