India • Jul 04, 2025 Tragic death due to ambulance breakdown in Odisha

Shankar Maharana, a cricketer from Odisha, lost his life after the ambulance taking him to the hospital broke down for three hours.

He was injured during a cricket match and needed urgent care at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, but the delay proved fatal.

His family says poor ambulance maintenance cost him his life.