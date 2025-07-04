Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
Tragic death due to ambulance breakdown in Odisha
Shankar Maharana, a cricketer from Odisha, lost his life after the ambulance taking him to the hospital broke down for three hours.
He was injured during a cricket match and needed urgent care at MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, but the delay proved fatal.
His family says poor ambulance maintenance cost him his life.
TL;DR
Incident has left locals angry
The incident has left locals angry and questioning how reliable emergency services really are.
Shankar's family wants a full investigation into what went wrong.
Officials have promised to look into it, but many are demanding real changes so this doesn't happen again.