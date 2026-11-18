Gujarat head constable Alphaben Kelaswa arrested in Ashwinbhai Tabiyad murder
A Gujarat Head Constable Alphaben Kelaswa and her brother, cousin, and a friend have been arrested for the murder of Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashwinbhai Tabiyad.
His burnt human skeleton was found in a car in the Aravalli district on November 10.
The murder case only opened after his family raised concerns with police.
Kelaswa and 3 others burned body
Investigators found that Kelaswa and Tabiyad had a personal dispute: she wanted to end their relationship, but he pressured her to continue.
On November 8, she invited him to her home in Chithoda, where he was killed. With help from her brother, cousin, and a friend, they burned his body near the Hathmati River.
Police used CCTV footage and technical clues to crack the case; DNA tests later confirmed Tabiyad's identity.
The investigation is still ongoing.