Gujarat High Court asks Bhavnagar Muslim family to relocate burial
The Gujarat High Court has asked a Muslim family in Bhavnagar to relocate a body buried on disputed land to the village's official Muslim graveyard.
The court backed the local panchayat, saying burials shouldn't happen on contested plots when there's a proper community graveyard with enough space.
Since the court found the family's explanation for using the disputed spot unpersuasive, their petition was dismissed.
Judge cites Bhavnagar graveyard, past reburial
The judge based his decision on an inspection showing the village graveyard is fenced, easy to access, and only partly used.
The court also pointed out that in 2021-22, this same family had buried someone else at the same site but the body was later dug up and reburied in the designated Muslim graveyard on the authorities' directions.
This time, the family agreed to relocate within 10 days. Otherwise, officials will handle it respectfully and follow religious customs.
The case is a reminder of why sticking to community guidelines for burials matters.