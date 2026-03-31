Gujarat High Court grants bail, flags POCSO misuse concerns India Mar 31, 2026

The Gujarat High Court has called out how the POCSO Act can sometimes be misused when it comes to consensual relationships between teenagers.

In a recent case, the court granted bail to a 20-year-old accused of kidnapping and raping a minor, noting that the two were in a romantic relationship and had eloped together.

The court also referred to a January 2026 Supreme Court order that highlighted similar concerns about using POCSO in cases where both people are close in age and the relationship is consensual.