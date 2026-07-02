Gujarat High Court orders SMC to rehouse Nasir Nagar families
The Gujarat High Court just told Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to rebuild or relocate homes in Nasir Nagar that were knocked down illegally this year.
Justice Nikhil Kariel made it clear: SMC has to make sure the affected families get proper housing, whether it is at their old spot or somewhere new.
The commissioner now has until July 9 to share a plan for how they will do this.
High Court seeks Gujarat government answers
The court also wants answers from the Gujarat government, especially since there are concerns about police involvement during the demolition.
An internal probe found that SMC officials acted without proper approval and were not transparent about what happened. Five officials have already been suspended because of this.
For now, displaced residents have been temporarily relocated while things get sorted out.