Gujarat High Court orders SMC to rehouse Nasir Nagar families India Jul 02, 2026

The Gujarat High Court just told Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to rebuild or relocate homes in Nasir Nagar that were knocked down illegally this year.

Justice Nikhil Kariel made it clear: SMC has to make sure the affected families get proper housing, whether it is at their old spot or somewhere new.

The commissioner now has until July 9 to share a plan for how they will do this.