Gujarat launches Viksit Data Centre Policy 2026-29 for ₹6L/cr 7.5GW

Dholera poised as global data hub

Dholera is set to become what the government describes as the world's largest data center city, with investor demand already outpacing expectations.

To make this happen, Gujarat is upgrading infrastructure with a new airport and a semi-high-speed rail link to Ahmedabad.

There are also perks like subsidies and lower power tariffs for investors.

The state is planning subsea cable landing stations too, helping connect Gujarat's digital future with the rest of the world while keeping an eye on eco-friendly practices like using desalinated seawater for cooling instead of tapping into local water supplies.