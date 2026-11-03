Gujarat lion drowns off Pipavav Port after fight with rivals
India
A six-year-old lion drowned off the coast near Pipavav Port, Gujarat, after trying to escape a fight with two other lions.
The animal's body was found about three kilometers from Patva village on November 3.
At first, port workers thought it was a domestic animal, but forest officials later confirmed it was a lion and said drowning caused its death.
Lion exhausted after short sea swim
The incident happened during a territorial dispute, something pretty common among lions, where the dominant ones chase out rivals.
Locals saw the lion head into the sea near Chanch Bandar, probably hoping to get away.
While lions can swim short distances, this one got too tired and couldn't make it back.
The area is part of a coastal corridor where these big cats are known to roam.