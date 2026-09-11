Gujarat lost 62 Asiatic lions including 28 cubs to disease

Postmortems showed that issues like septicemia, pneumonia, kidney failure, and roundworm infestations were behind many losses.

To help protect these rare lions, the government is stepping up: blood samples from lions are collected and sent to laboratories for analysis, deworming and tick removal, livestock vaccination near lion habitats, medical facilities at rescue centers, and even a "lion ambulance" for emergencies.

Officials are also keeping a close eye on lion movements to support conservation efforts, especially since there are just 891 left according to last year's census.