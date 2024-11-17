Gujarat: Man, presumed dead, walks into his own remembrance meeting
In a shocking incident, a 43-year-old man from Naroda, Gujarat—who was presumed dead—walked into a prayer meet held for him on Thursday. According to NDTV, Brijesh Suthar had gone missing since October 27, and despite his family and police searching extensively, he couldn't be traced. On November 10, a decomposed body resembling Suthar's physique was discovered near the Sabarmati bridge. His family mistook it for him and performed the last rites.
Family's shock as 'deceased' man attends his prayer meet
The family had planned the prayer meet in Mehsana to pay tribute to Suthar. But to everyone's surprise, Suthar walked in during the meet, leaving his family members and police officers present at the scene shocked. His mother said, "We looked for him everywhere. His phone was switched off." "Then police showed us a body, it was swollen, we misidentified it and performed the cremation," she added.
Police left with task of identifying cremated body
A relative revealed that Suthar had been battling depression. Police are now looking into who the other body they cremated belonged to, as Suthar 's family attempts to come to terms with the odd situation. The question regarding where Suthar had gone to for the past one month also remains unanswered.