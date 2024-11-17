Murshidabad: Curfew imposed, internet suspended following clashes over 'objectionable' signboard
Tensions flared in West Bengal's Murshidabad district after an allegedly objectionable message was put up on a neon signboard at a Kartik Puja pandal in Beldanga on Friday night. The incident triggered widespread violence as mobs indulged in brick-throwing, vandalism and arson. Shops and houses were ransacked in the clashes which also damaged a police vehicle. The unrest later spread to nearby areas Kazisaha and Begunbari.
Police response and legal measures amid escalating violence
In view of the increasing violence, police had to lathi charge the crowd. The district administration also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits gathering of more than five people. A senior police officer of Murshidabad district confirmed that over 15 people have been arrested so far in connection with these clashes.
Clashes disrupt transportation, Bhagirathi Express delayed
The clashes also severely affected local transportation. The Kolkata-Murshidabad Bhagirathi Express was delayed by three hours on Friday due to the unrest. In a post on X, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed that Hindu homes in the area were attacked while the police remained "spineless spectators." However, Mohammed Salim, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, claimed that it was a "planned provocative display of abuse and disrespect to incite religious hatred" in Beldanga.