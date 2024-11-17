Summarize Simplifying... In short An insect was discovered in a meal served on the Vande Bharat Express, leading to an investigation and a penalty of ₹50,000 for the caterer, Brindavan Food Products.

The incident sparked concerns about hygiene standards on premium trains, with Congress MP Manickam Tagore questioning the accountability of IRCTC on social media.

Despite the offer of a replacement meal, the passenger declined and the contaminated food was sent for quality checks.

The incident occurred on November 16

Insect found in sambar on Vande Bharat Express; Railway apologizes

04:28 pm Nov 17, 2024

What's the story A passenger traveling on the Vande Bharat Express from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore allegedly found an insect in their breakfast sambar on Saturday. The Southern Railway has since apologized and promised strict action against Brindavan Food Products, the catering service provider. The incident occurred soon after the train departed Madurai and was immediately reported by the passenger.

Probe findings

Investigation reveals contamination after food preparation

After the complaint, officials including the Onboard Manager and Chief Catering Inspector launched an investigation. The probe found the insect on the lid of the casserole container, suggesting it could have been contaminated after food was prepared. Although the passenger was offered an alternative meal at Dindigul station, he refused. The contaminated food packet was then handed over to Dindigul Health Inspector for quality checks.

Penalty imposed

Caterer penalized, MP questions hygiene standards

In the wake of the incident, Southern Railway has slapped a penalty of ₹50,000 on Brindavan Food Products for negligence. The matter was also flagged on social media by Congress MP Manickam Tagore who questioned the hygiene standards and accountability of IRCTC. He asked what measures were being taken to ensure food safety on premium trains like Vande Bharat Express.

Southern Railway issues clarification