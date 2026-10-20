Man jumps off 1,700ft cliff seeking domestic violence law change
What's the story
A postal employee from Gujarat, Vishwaraj Gohil, allegedly died by suicide on October 12 by jumping off the Konkankada cliff at Harishchandragad into the nearly 1,700-foot-deep gorge. Before his death, he recorded a 13-minute video in which he spoke about his marital dispute and requested changes to laws governing domestic violence and matrimonial disputes. The allegations made in the video are yet to be independently verified.
Background details
Sarvaiya filed a complaint against Gohil
Gohil was married to Dhaaraba Ajaysinh Sarvaiya on February 8, 2026.
On September 12, Sarvaiya filed a complaint against Gohil for domestic violence, which led to an investigation and he appeared before the court on October 9 over the matter.
In his video, he spoke about the mental distress caused by the dispute and alleged false accusations against his family.
Recovery efforts
Body recovered after nearly 24 hours
The incident came to light when passersby noticed a motorcycle and mobile phone near the cliff, leading them to inform Rajur police in Ahilyanagar district.
Police then contacted Gohil's family, who told cops that they had received the video he recorded before his death.
Due to the gorge's depth, a drone camera was used for recovery efforts, and Gohil's body was recovered after nearly 24 hours with the help of mountaineers.
Investigation underway
Police awaiting family statements
The body was sent to Bhavnagar after being recovered from the gorge. Since the recovery spot falls under the Tokawade police station in Thane Rural, an accidental death report (ADR) was filed there.
Assistant Police Inspector Shitalkumar Naik of Tokawade police station said that further action will depend on family statements and investigation findings, including examining Gohil's video recorded before his death.