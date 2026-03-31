Gujarat Muslim Hit Rakshak Samiti to challenge UCC as 'anti-Muslim'
The Gujarat Muslim Hit Rakshak Samiti is gearing up to challenge the recently passed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill.
They say the bill is "anti-Muslim" and plan to take their case to both the Supreme Court and Gujarat High Court.
They're also sending a formal request to the Governor, asking for the bill's rejection.
Gujarat Muslims to wear black bands
To show their opposition, Muslims across Gujarat will wear black bands during Friday prayers on April 3.
On April 6, community leaders will submit petitions at district offices and hold peaceful sit-ins.
The Samiti is also organizing seminars and workshops to talk about how the UCC might impact Sharia laws and civil rights, arguing that it goes against what Article 44 of the Constitution stands for: a common set of laws for everyone in India.