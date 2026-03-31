Gujarat Muslim Hit Rakshak Samiti to challenge UCC as 'anti-Muslim'

Gujarat Muslims to wear black bands

To show their opposition, Muslims across Gujarat will wear black bands during Friday prayers on April 3.

On April 6, community leaders will submit petitions at district offices and hold peaceful sit-ins.

The Samiti is also organizing seminars and workshops to talk about how the UCC might impact Sharia laws and civil rights, arguing that it goes against what Article 44 of the Constitution stands for: a common set of laws for everyone in India.