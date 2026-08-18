Gujarat Police search Ravi Nair after court denies quash request
India
Gujarat Police recently searched independent journalist Ravi Nair's homes in Kerala and Delhi, taking several electronic devices.
This follows the Gujarat High Court's refusal to quash a First Information Report alleging forgery against him, based on his October 2025 report about the Adani Group.
Police seize devices amid forgery probe
Police collected old phones, pen drives, and a laptop from Nair's Kerala home.
In Delhi, they took a laptop and iPad from his colleague Sachi Hegde (who said she was not shown any warrant or told about the case) plus a laptop said to belong to Nair's son.
The investigation is looking into whether Nair used fake documents or spread false information in his reporting.