Gujarat police sweep jails after bomb threats including Sabarmati Jail
Gujarat police are on their toes after an anonymous email threatened bomb blasts at several prisons, including Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail, where gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is currently held.
The threat has sparked a full-scale security sweep, with police, along with bomb squads and dog squads, searching the jails, while cybercrime teams investigate the email's technical details and IP address to track down who sent the message.
Lawrence Bishnoi moved to secure block
Sabarmati Central Jail, already known for housing some big-name inmates like Bishnoi, is now under even tighter watch.
Authorities have moved Bishnoi to a more secure block and are carrying out extra checks across the facility.
With similar threats having popped up before, officials say they are taking no chances this time around.