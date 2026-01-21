Gujarat rolls out ₹9,400cr relief for farmers hit by wild weather
India
Gujarat's government has disbursed a huge ₹9,400 crore package to 32 lakh farmers affected by unseasonal rains last September and October.
The move, reviewed during a Cabinet meeting by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is meant to soften the blow from these tough weather hits.
How the money will be shared
Out of the total amount, ₹791 crore has been disbursed to 2.34 lakh farmers in five districts impacted by heavy unseasonal rains.
Another ₹8,571 crore has been disbursed to 30 lakh+ farmers across 33 districts affected by October's rains.
It's a big step showing the state wants to stand by its farming community when nature throws curveballs.