Gujarat rolls out ₹9,400cr relief for farmers hit by wild weather

How the money will be shared

Out of the total amount, ₹791 crore has been disbursed to 2.34 lakh farmers in five districts impacted by heavy unseasonal rains.

Another ₹8,571 crore has been disbursed to 30 lakh+ farmers across 33 districts affected by October's rains.

It's a big step showing the state wants to stand by its farming community when nature throws curveballs.