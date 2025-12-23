Gujarat shakes up top bureaucracy with 26 IAS transfers

Who's moved where?

Ajay Kumar is now Secretary to the CM and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board.

Vikrant Pandey picks up extra duties in Information & Broadcasting, while R C Meena heads Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Other key shifts include Avantika Singh Akhula as Managing Director of the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited, Milind Torawane leading Education, and Rajeev Topno joining Health & Family Welfare—showing just how wide-ranging these changes are.