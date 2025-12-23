Next Article
Gujarat shakes up top bureaucracy with 26 IAS transfers
Gujarat just did a big reshuffle, moving 26 senior IAS officers to new roles after M K Das became Chief Secretary.
Sanjeev Kumar now steps in as Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and also takes charge of the Home Department.
Who's moved where?
Ajay Kumar is now Secretary to the CM and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board.
Vikrant Pandey picks up extra duties in Information & Broadcasting, while R C Meena heads Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Other key shifts include Avantika Singh Akhula as Managing Director of the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Limited, Milind Torawane leading Education, and Rajeev Topno joining Health & Family Welfare—showing just how wide-ranging these changes are.