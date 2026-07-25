Gujarat shifts from drought fears to overflowing reservoirs, floods possible
Gujarat's weather has done a total 180; after worrying about water shortages, the state is now dealing with overflowing reservoirs and possible floods.
In just a few days, over 750 million cubic meters of water have poured into dams, pushing 14 of them (mostly in South Gujarat) to full capacity and putting 21 more on high alert.
Authorities are watching closely as low-lying areas could be at risk.
Dams release huge flows, storage lower
Big names like Damanganga, Machchhu-II in Morbi, and Shetrunji in Bhavnagar are releasing huge amounts of water to manage levels (think tens of thousands of cubic feet per second rushing downstream).
Still, overall water storage across Gujarat is actually lower than last year's numbers.
The Sardar Sarovar Dam is nearly 69% full and carefully balancing inflows and releases to avoid both flooding and shortages.