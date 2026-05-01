Gujarat State Human Rights Commission summons officials over temple humiliation
The Gujarat State Human Rights Commission is looking into a troubling incident at Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka.
A doctor couple, Drs. Vivek and Dr. Srilekha Shukla, say they were humiliated by police and security staff over a false criminal complaint, and their 11-year-old daughter was kept in custody until late evening.
Now, the commission has called key officials, including the temple administrator and several police officers, for hearings to get answers.
Named person absent, Commission urges action
Early findings show the person named in the complaint wasn't even there, raising questions about how power is being used at the temple.
The Commission noted this was the second or third recent instance of similar human rights violations and is urging strict action so others don't face this kind of treatment again.
As Dr. Shukla put it, "Action is required so that in the future, it does not happen with anyone else,"