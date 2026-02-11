Gujarat surgeons perform 1st-ever remote surgeries using a robot

This robot packs AI-powered 3D mapping and flexible arms that give surgeons precise control, even from miles away. It fits right into hospital systems and is built for accuracy, making complex surgeries smoother.

Benefits of the technology

With this tech, patients get smaller cuts, lose less blood, and bounce back faster.

Plus, because it is marketed as competitively priced, doctors can now help people in smaller cities or even across borders—making advanced healthcare way more accessible.