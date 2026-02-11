Gujarat surgeons perform 1st-ever remote surgeries using a robot
Surgeons from Gujarat just pulled off successful tele-surgeries: they used the Mizzo Endo 4000 robot to perform four surgeries in Delhi—all remotely, enabled by a high-speed, ultra-low-latency network.
And they did it all within a single day.
The robot used for the surgery
This robot packs AI-powered 3D mapping and flexible arms that give surgeons precise control, even from miles away.
It fits right into hospital systems and is built for accuracy, making complex surgeries smoother.
Benefits of the technology
With this tech, patients get smaller cuts, lose less blood, and bounce back faster.
Plus, because it is marketed as competitively priced, doctors can now help people in smaller cities or even across borders—making advanced healthcare way more accessible.