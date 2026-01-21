Gujarat to close slaughterhouses for Ram temple anniversary
India
Gujarat will shut all slaughterhouses on January 22, 2026, as part of statewide celebrations marking the second anniversary of the Ayodhya Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
The move follows a government order and echoes the original event in 2024, when Prime Minister Modi placed the idol of Ram Lalla in the temple's sanctum.
Why it matters
This closure is part of broader festivities across Gujarat—in 2024, schools were closed and government staff got a half-day off.
Several other states also banned meat sales or declared dry days for this occasion.
For many, it's a moment to celebrate cultural heritage; for others, it highlights how public life can be shaped by religious events.